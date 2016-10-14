Some hunt deer from a different perspective

Quite often, hunting is a sport that is passed down through generations. A father might take his son hunting even before he’s a teenager.
But Chris Owens, of Atlanta, most likely is one of the youngest to go hunting with his father.
“My father wasn’t a deer hunter,” Owens said. “He loved hunting small game and birds.”
Owens was born in September 1963, and in October, while his mother was shopping, his father took him hunting.
“My dad loaded up his single-barrel, 20 gauge shotgun, a diaper bag, put me in a carrier and took me hunting,” said Owens, laughing. “I was a month old. ... Daddy always had time to take me hunting and fishing. I grew up doing it.”
So, in 1992, when Owens fell about 60-70 feet from a tree where he was cutting limbs and broke his neck, he didn’t let it stop him from hunting.
He went through rehab at Shepard Center, an Atlanta hospital that specializes in treatment for people with spinal cord injury and brain injury.
“I shot my first deer out of a wheelchair five months later,” he said. “I went back to work 30 days after I got out of Shepard — 100 days after I got in there.”
This kind of determination seems to drive many of the hunters participating in a two-day wheelchair deer hunt that began Friday at the Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge in Round Oak.
Twelve signed up for the hunt, and by noon Friday seven had signed in, said Carolyn Johnson, assistant refuge manager with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service that oversees the refuge. The hunters were able to come in Thursday and scout the area where they wanted to hunt.
“This is a special hunt that affords them additional access that is not afforded the general public,” Johnson said. “We do not allow any off-road vehicles on the refuge. But on this particular hunt they get a special permit to be able to use a four-wheeler or ATV and they can drive a vehicle places that others can’t normally go.”
For the most part, national wildlife refuges are set aside for wildlife, not for hunting, camping or other recreational activities that might be offered at state parks, she said.
This program for wheelchair hunters was created in the late 1980s “by disabled hunters who had hunted Piedmont as able-bodied folks,” she said. At its peak, during the 1990s and early 2000s, the event drew 30-40 hunters. It is always held on the weekend after Columbus Day.
Owens has been to the hunt at Piedmont for about 20 years, but he doesn’t really keep count of how many deer he’s killed. That’s not the main reason the hungers come.
Dustin Scott, of Chatsworth, agrees.
“That’s not really the point,” Scott said. “It’s more for the camaraderie. Just coming and hanging out in the refuge and building the relationships we have over the 20-some years we’ve been doing this.”
Scott has helped organize a Facebook page, Disabled Sportman of Georgia, to help wheelchair hunters know where various hunts are being held.
Both Owens and Scott talked candidly about how they hunt.
“Every paralyzed person is different,” Owens said. “I’m a quadriplegic. My paralysis begins at my collarbone and my left hand is only about 30-percent effective and (his right hand) came back at about 95 percent.”
So he uses a six-wheel all-terrain vehicle because he can’t balance himself in a four-wheeler. He can strap himself in his ATV and hunt from the vehicle.
Scott uses a four-wheeler to get to where he hunts.
“I hunt totally different than he does,” he said. “I’m a paraplegic and I have more upper body control. I have full use of my arms. … I want to (hunt) in my chair where I can be more mobile.”
David Sheppard, of Hillsboro, is a first-time volunteer for the hunt and he was paired with Owens. They went scouting Thursday for the best spots.
“Being hunters, we put our heads together and decided what angle we wanted,” Sheppard said. “I like this. Getting to go out in the woods before daylight this morning. Having fun.”
Steve Bissell, of Smyrna, was there with his father, Norm Bissell, who broke his back in 1985 when an ultralight aircraft that he built crashed, Steve Bissell said. Norm Bissell had hunted at Piedmont before the accident and after inquiring about hunting again in a wheelchair, an area was set aside for him to hunt. So, he was one of the original founders for the wheelchair hunt.
It was only after a stroke a couple of years ago when Norm Bissell wasn’t able to drive that his son joined him.
“So now he needs me and I get to hang out with him more,” Steve Bissell said. “It is really good for them to have wheelchair hunts.”
