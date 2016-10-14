Listen to our weekly audio recap of police-report strangeness from the Macon and Middle Georgia area. This week's episode includes items about: a man cut in the neck after turning down a joint; a car salesman punching a customer who threatened him and a man on a toilet accidentally shooting himself in the leg.
Shooting witness Star Cornelious describes what she saw when a Bibb County deputy shot shoplifting suspect Larry Daniel Matthews in the 500 block of Colquitt Street in Macon, GA, on Oct. 7, 2016. The video was recorded using Facebook Live.
A collaboration between Macon-Bibb County and various agencies allowed for Hurricane Matthew evacuees to have a place to stay. The East Macon Recreation Center shelter was visited Sunday by Sandra Deal.
A Warner Robins church building, parsonage and adjacent land at 1602 Elberta Road once owned by worshipers from Warner Robins First Assembly of God and more recently by Higher Dimensions ministries is set to be auctioned beginning Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, at 11 a.m. Visit www.amc.bid to place a bid.