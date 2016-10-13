Georgia Power reschedules smokestack demolition on Lake Sinclair

Georgia Power now plans to demolish the smokestack Saturday morning at retired Plant Harllee Branch on Lake Sinclair.
The utility company originally planned to bring the stack down last weekend, but Hurricane Matthew postponed the demolition.
Taking down the stack is the next step in dismantling the coal-fired plant that was retired last year.
The utility has hired a professional demolition contractor to take down the structure that rises over nearby U.S. 441.
Highway travelers also have come to embrace the tower as a milestone.
The highway will be closed during the scheduled demolition between 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
According to Georgia Power’s announcement, the demolition company will work to minimize the spread of dust and concrete as the stack comes down.
Once the stack is reduced to rubble, neighbors on the lake can contact the company if their property needs cleaning by calling Regina Linch at 706-484-7206.
As work continues to dismantle the plant, Georgia Power will remove four of Plant Branch’s coal ash ponds and close the other one on the premises.
Georgia Power built Lake Sinclair for the plant, which opened at the border of Putnam and Baldwin counties in 1965.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
