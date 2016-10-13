Man shooting squirrel locks down Macon school

Patrol cars converged on Heard Elementary School as gunshots were reported nearby shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.
Bibb County Board of Education campus police and Bibb County sheriff’s deputies responded to the school and began looking for the source of the gunfire.
“A guy across the street shot a squirrel in his yard,” Bibb school system spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley stated in a text. “The school did a precautionary lockdown drill and police responded, but it was just a neighbor.”
Bibb deputies went back on patrol after turning over the school to campus police and administrators at the building.
The condition of the squirrel was not immediately known.
