Vigil for man fatally shot by Bibb deputy draws about 50

About 50 people attended a candlelight vigil on Colquitt Street on Wednesday evening in memory of a 57-year-old man who was fatally shot Friday during a confrontation with a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy.
The gathering in memory of Larry Daniel Matthews was organized by the Macon-Bibb County branch of the NAACP.
Bibb County sheriff’s Deputy Greg Ussery had responded to a shoplifting call at a Family Dollar store on Houston Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. Friday. Ussery spotted Matthews, who fit the description of the shoplifter, and there was a confrontation, authorities said. Ussery used his Taser during the struggle with Matthews before firing the fatal shot.
The GBI is investigating the shooting.
“The NAACP is asking for transparency,” Gwenette Westbrooks, president of the local branch, said to dozens gathered outside a house in the 500 block of Colquitt Street. “We want the truth. ... I know that we have a good sheriff. I know that. If the GBI brings back the right report, Sheriff Davis is going to do the right thing. But we got to make sure the GBI brings the right report. ... There’s people that saw this incident that will not talk to the police.”
Westbrooks called for a civil rights investigation into Matthews’ death.
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said that neither Matthews nor the deputy who shot him expected to have such a momentous encounter that day.
“We will get through this as a community and we are here to grieve,” Davis said. “I am pleased and honored that in a situation like this, that those of us in law enforcement can stand with those of us in the community and grieve with you. ... We need to be mindful and remember the fact that we want to have clarity of what happened in just these few feet right here on this sidewalk ... If anyone knows anything, please, let your voice be heard. Let the investigation go where it will and the chips fall where they may. We will be sure justice is done and justice is served.”
Rep. James Beverly, D-Macon, former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis and several local pastors also spoke between prayers and hymns.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
