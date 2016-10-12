Lacie the poodle is dyeing to go to Cherry Blossom

*This column originally appeared in The Telegraph in March of 2008.
The squeals of delight still ring in my memory. In 25 years of Macon Cherry Blossom Festivals, the sight of Taiwanese dancers storming Lacie the pink poodle at Central City Park two years ago is one of my highlights of international friendship.
Although the language barrier prevented me from understanding exactly what they were saying, there was no disguising their glee.
The young ladies from Kaohsiung no doubt had seen flowering cherry blossoms before, but the colorful canine set off a flurry of tourist paparazzi snapping souvenir photographs of the young women posing with the popular pooch.
Lacie was born to be people pleaser.
Her owners, Paul and Alice Williams, persuaded the breeder not to show the standard poodle, but sell her to them to succeed their aging Casper as the unofficial festival mascot. Petals, a larger-than-life plush poodle creation is the new official mascot, which the Williamses consider a compliment to their dogs.
Lacie prances through Third Street Park attracting children the way ants congregate to fallen scoops of cherry ice cream.
She has strutted down the catwalk at the Cherry Blossom fashion show and routinely visits schools and nursing homes.
But being pretty in pink isn't easy.
Lacie, who is naturally a creamy white with a tinge of apricot in her long flowing ears, undergoes several hours of transformation as I witnessed recently while shooting a video that's posted on www.macon.com.
Before Paul breaks out the Manic Panic dye in "hot, hot pink," Lacie must be brushed and cleaned around her face, feet, ears and delicate areas. Then her wool-like fur is bathed and conditioned. She air dries for about an hour then goes under the blow drier for nearly as long.
Then Lacie is led to an outdoor kennel where Paul applies a huge jug of warm pink goo that is a mixture of Manic Panic and conditioner. With his yellow-gloved hands, he massages in the color from head to toe. Lacie barely bats an eye and stays perfectly still during most of the process.
When she exhibits a slight urge to shake, her head nod is quickly dispelled by a word from Paul. Once he covers her completely, he leads her to the other end of the fenced enclosure where she shakes away, sending drops of brilliant pink showering down on the concrete.
Once he checks her coat to make sure the dye is evenly distributed, she's off to the sunshine to allow the color to set for about 45 minutes. Lacie's rinsed repeatedly until the water runs clear and then she air-dries again for an hour before going under the blow drier.
Alice, an award-winning groomer, trims her fur, sets her pom-pom and rounds out her tail, which is a favorite spot for youngsters to pet. Then her toenails are painted hot pink, and Alice applies jewels to her claws. With bows tied in her ears and a butterfly attached to her back, she's ready for the public, whatever language they speak.
