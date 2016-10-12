‘Lacie was always my lady,’ says owner of Cherry Blossom pink poodle who died at 14

No one knows how many of the world’s photo albums and cell phones hold photographs of Lacie the pink poodle.
Over the past 14 years, she has been posing with people visiting Macon from all lands during the Cherry Blossom Festival.
“She had the patience of Job,” Owner Paul Williams said Wednesday, a day after the elderly dog was euthanized. “It’s never easy, but I wouldn’t have her suffer.”
Arthritis had made life painful for the dog who would sit still for as long as it took for folks to snap souvenir images of her during free ice cream giveaways in Third Street Park or lunch and concerts at Central City Park.
Lacie assumed the role of the unofficial festival mascot from Casper, a male of many shades who donned seasonal hues to promote Paul and Alice Williams’ grooming business in the mid-90s.
“He’d be white and people would say, ‘What a pretty dog.’ And when he was pink, he’d stop traffic,” he said.
As Casper began to age, Lacie joined the family as a festival understudy.
She endured hours of dyeing, bathing and grooming for her public.
It was a role she relished.
About seven years ago, the Williams introduced Blossom, who joined the aging Lacie for festival duties.
Blossom was all puppy for a few years as Lacie gracefully watched the youngster prance about.
“Blossom is just a tiny bit more ‘blossom.’ If you’re going to get my picture, you’d better hurry,” Williams said.
Lacie always presented herself as the “alpha dog,” or dominant dog of the pair.
Williams said she had an air about her that was human.
“We forgot to tell her she was a dog,” he said. “She was my girl. Blossom’s my baby, but Lacie was always my lady. They don’t live long enough.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
