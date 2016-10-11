Vote NO on Amendment 1, PAGE says

Shooting witness Star Cornelious describes what she saw when a Bibb County deputy shot shoplifting suspect Larry Daniel Matthews in the 500 block of Colquitt Street in Macon, GA, on Oct. 7, 2016. The video was recorded using Facebook Live.
A collaboration between Macon-Bibb County and various agencies allowed for Hurricane Matthew evacuees to have a place to stay. The East Macon Recreation Center shelter was visited Sunday by Sandra Deal.
A Warner Robins church building, parsonage and adjacent land at 1602 Elberta Road once owned by worshipers from Warner Robins First Assembly of God and more recently by Higher Dimensions ministries is set to be auctioned beginning Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, at 11 a.m. Visit www.amc.bid to place a bid.
An emergency animal shelter at Fort Valley State University will serve as the temporary home of 68 animals evacuated from the Oatland Island Education Center in Savannah. The evacuated was due to the expected path of Hurricane Matthew.
For Bengal tiger trainer Vicenta Pages, bringing her big cats to the 2016 Georgia National Fair displays their natural abilities and allows her to talk about their declining population in the wild, how hers were born in captivity and how she cares for and trains her tigers.