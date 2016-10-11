Vigil to remember life that was lost in officer-involved shooting

The Macon-Bibb branch of the NAACP is holding a candlelight vigil Wednesday for Larry Daniel Matthews.
Matthews, 57, a shoplifting suspect, was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the 500 block of Colquitt Street in a confrontation with Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Ussery.
The 6:30 p.m. vigil will be held on Colquitt Street.
“We just want to reflect on the remembrance of him by his family and friends,” said Gwenette Westbrooks, branch president.
The branch, which is monitoring the GBI investigation into the shooting, urges people to remain objective about the incident.
“I’m not saying that the officer was wrong or Mr. Matthews was wrong, or who was right or wrong,” Westbrooks said. “But what I don’t want people to do is to judge Mr. Matthews by his criminal record.”
The vigil is to remember a life that was lost, she said.
