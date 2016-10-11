Wheels remain in motion on bicycle lanes despite some complaints

Macon leaders say they’ll keep the wheels in motion on bicycle lanes despite some inconvenience caused by temporary pathways placed downtown.
Some of the temporary bicycle lanes installed in mid-September for the Macon Connects street makeover remain around downtown after initial plans called for them being already removed. Those lanes and their impact on traffic, businesses and connectivity around town received the attention of the Macon-Bibb County Commission on Tuesday.
Commissioner Mallory Jones said several businesses contacted him about problems with either how the lanes, or temporary ‘no parking’ signs, impacted operations. And the way the lanes were set up on some roads have caused confusion for some drivers, several officials said.
An owner of The Bear’s Den had problems with ‘no parking’ signs being incorrectly put up near the Oglethorpe Street restaurant, Jones said.
Officials also said they’d like to be more informed about projects like the bike lanes so they can let residents and business owners know about them.
“I’m all for having a bikeable and walkable Macon, but we have to weigh that and balance that with how it impacts local businesses,” Jones said. “There’s mass confusion out there, and we still have the lanes up today and people don’t know whether to drive in a lane or not drive in a lane.”
Alex Morrison, executive director of the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority, also said he received some complaints about the lanes. But overall, bicycle riders from across the state had a positive response about the experience. The lanes add a measure of safety and “scores” of people who said they normally wouldn’t bike used the lanes, Morrison said.
“The reason we do all this is because we’re trying to build a system that’s founded on equity and economic inclusion,” he said. “Not everyone has the luxury of a vehicle.”
NewTown Macon and the development authority are still collecting data on ridership, which includes figures from counters noting how many people used the lanes.
That information can be used to “see if it’s something we want to implement for a longer term,” Commissioner Virgil Watkins said.
Some of the temporary lanes, paid for through the Knight Cities Challenge Grant, remain on the street by accident.
“I think the pop-up grid was a success,” Mayor Robert Reichert said. “ There was a problem that the lines were painted with a water soluble paint but we didn’t have any rain so we’re now having to pressure wash it off.”
The lanes also were appealing to Commissioner Larry Schlesinger, who said there can be some tweaking done to ensure any future lanes are better mapped out.
“As a bike rider, I’m much more comfortable riding in dedicated bicycle lanes than in lanes where cars go,” he said.
Any hassle caused by the lanes is outweighed by the opportunities that having more cyclists can provide to Macon, said Commissioner Gary Bechtel, who works downtown.
“I just fully appreciate doing different things ... my slight inconvenience, I didn’t mind at all,” he said.
While bicycles took commissioners down a route Tuesday, another environmentally friendly mode of transportation also was a topic of discussion.
The commission’s Operations and Finance Committee moved ahead a resolution to put up a vehicle electric charging station near the intersection of Poplar and First streets. If approved by the full Commission next week, the stations would be paid for and installed by Georgia Power, according to the resolution.
Reichert said the station will allow people to utilize both the faster and slower sessions to recharge their car batteries.
Veterans housing
An organization transforming a former Macon hotel into transitional housing for veterans is seeking some financial help from the county.
Thus far, 32 of the 80 rooms have been renovated for veterans staying at the Home Port Veterans Transition Home, located on Harrison Road just off Eisenhower Parkway, said George Brown, a partner with American Aviation Group.
To complete the project would cost about $600,000.
A training and counseling center that would be essential to many of the veterans would cost about $250,000 and about $600,00 would complete the overall project. Brown asked Tuesday if the nine commissioners and mayor could contribute $60,000 a piece to finish the project or $20,000 each for the training center. That money could come from the bond money commissioners can use on blighted properties.
“The 1.4 million homeless vets (in the nation are) being reduced dramatically by a combination of government and private enterprise,” Brown said.
Senior Center
The commission will set up a committee to work through a senior citizens center to be built in Central City Park.
A group of seniors have said they are upset about how the senior center has been handled, from having a potentially smaller facility to a nutritional program having to move out. Commissioner Elaine Lucas suggested forming a subcommittee to see if county officials can better satisfy the seniors.
The County Commission recently agreed to put out a bid for the center that is estimated to cost about $3 million to complete. The county currently has about $2.3 million budgeted for the project.
“These (seniors) want to support what we’re trying to do, but we have to give them a reason to do so,” Lucas said.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments