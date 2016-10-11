Want to vote for president? Online registration available through Tuesday

Anyone wishing to vote in this year’s presidential election must register before Wednesday.
Oct. 11 marks the deadline to vote in the General Election on Nov. 8.
“It has never been easier to register to vote in our state,” Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp said in a news release. “For the first time in Georgia, voters can register to vote or update their information online, via text, or by using my office’s smartphone app.”
For more information, log onto www.sos.ga.gov or visit your local Board of Elections.
Citizens can also use the “GA SOS” mobile app and the “2VOTE” text messaging pilot project, or mail in hard-copy voter registration applications to the county registrar.
All applications must be submitted or postmarked on or before Oct. 11.
Voters can verify and update their voting information in the Georgia’s Voter Registration System through the “My Voter Page” at the Secretary of State’s website.
Early voting begins Oct 17 in Georgia and polls will be open on Sat. Oct. 29 in all 159 counties in Georgia.
“As Georgia’s chief elections official, I want to ensure every Georgia has the opportunity to register to vote and allow their voice to be heard at the polls, Kemp said. “The right to vote for our public officials should never be taken for granted.”
