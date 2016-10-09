Hurricane Matthew evacuees receive good news Sunday, urged to remain cautious

Hurricane Matthew evacuation orders for six Georgia counties will be lifted Sunday evening and a portion of Interstate 16 is reopening.
Gov. Nathan Deal is removing the evacuation order at 5 p.m. Sunday for the counties of Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh. Also, I-16 eastbound is back open to travel after several days of closure, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The evacuation order is still in effect for the barrier islands.
But while the evacuation orders have been lifted, people should still remain cautious about returning as “many areas still lack critical life-sustaining services and infrastructure,” the DOT update said.
“They are warning people that a lot of areas are without power, water and sewage and there’s still a lot of debris removal that has to be done,” Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore said.
For additional information regarding conditions and services in local areas, contact your local emergency management agency.
Bryan: 912-858-2799
Camden: 912-729-5602
Chatham: 912-644-8811
Glynn: 912-554-7826
Liberty: 912-38-2201
McIntosh: 912-437-6671
