Georgia to receive some relief from Hurricane Matthew

The state of Georgia will receive aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency as recovery efforts continue in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.
Financial support will be offered to some local governments and nonprofit agencies for repairing facilities damaged by the storm in the counties of Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh, according to a news release.
Some funding for statewide hazard mitigation will also be available on a cost-sharing basis.
The storm killed at least 3 people in Georgia and left almost 400,000 properties without power. While the storm is over, evacuees from the affected areas have been asked to use caution before returning home.
