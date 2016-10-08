Georgia’s first lady to visit Hurricane Matthew evacuees in Macon

Georgia’s first lady Sandra Deal is expected to visit Hurricane Matthew evacuees Sunday in Macon.
She is making the stop “to express her gratitude to the emergency response personal, encourage the evacuees and make sure all Georgians are safe,” said her spokeswoman Jasmine King.
Deal also is expected to visit a shelter in Augusta.
At noon, Deal is expected to visit the emergency shelter at the East Macon Recreation Center at 3326 Ocmulgee East Blvd. in Macon.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments