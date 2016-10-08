Local

October 8, 2016 8:46 PM

Georgia’s first lady to visit Hurricane Matthew evacuees in Macon

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

Georgia’s first lady Sandra Deal is expected to visit Hurricane Matthew evacuees Sunday in Macon.

She is making the stop “to express her gratitude to the emergency response personal, encourage the evacuees and make sure all Georgians are safe,” said her spokeswoman Jasmine King.

Deal also is expected to visit a shelter in Augusta.

At noon, Deal is expected to visit the emergency shelter at the East Macon Recreation Center at 3326 Ocmulgee East Blvd. in Macon.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

GBI investigating fatal shooting by Bibb County deputy

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos