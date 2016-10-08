Hurricane Matthew evacuees urged to check ahead before returning home

Hurricane Matthew evacuees are advised to check ahead before returning home, with Georgia Department of Transportation crews checking roads and bridges Saturday.
Crews were dispatched early to impacted storm areas to begin inspecting roadways and bridges and to start clearing debris from the travel lanes, an agency news release stated.
“Citizens are urged to stay in place until crews have investigated road conditions throughout the region,” the release said.
Saturday morning, Interstate-95 remained closed in the coastal region, and I-16 remains closed eastbound from State Route 301/Exit 116 to Savannah.
Other closures include, but are not limited to:
▪ Ga. 144 in Bryan County has numerous trees over the road blocking both lanes;
▪ Ga. 26 at the Thunderbolt Bridge in Chatham County is flooded;
▪ Ga. 204 at Al Henderson Road to Brown Thrush Road;
▪ U.S. 80 from Savannah to Tybee Island is closed due to down trees and power lines.
In addition, the Sidney Lanier Bridge on State Route 25 in Brunswick-Glynn County and the Talmadge Memorial Bridge (U.S. 17) in Savannah-Chatham County remain closed pending inspection.
Overhead changeable message signs and electronic billboards will provide up to the minute information.
For real-time road conditions, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments