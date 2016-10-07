Macon offers new shelter for Hurricane Matthew evacuees

A new shelter for people evacuating Hurricane Matthew opened Friday night in Macon.
Beginning at 10 p.m., storm evacuees were able to stay at the City Auditorium, 415 1st St., in downtown Macon. The new shelter opened in response to the other three shelters becoming full with about 460 people staying in them, Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore said.
The latest reports from weather.com show strong winds and heavy rain continuing to descend upon parts of Florida and Georgia.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
