Goat Man musical premiere draws on legend of the famous wanderer

A herd of goats pulled Ches McCartney and his cart across the 49 states he could get to, and the same tribe brought him back home to Twiggs County.
He lived on a patch of land off U.S. 80 for more than half of his 97 years, although by some of his stories he was closer to 120 when he died in 1998.
His memory didn’t keep the pace of his longevity, but folks around Jeffersonville will never forget him.
Frank Hendrix has been fascinated by the Goat Man for decades.
The Twiggs Academy music and drama teacher talked to everyone he could and, about 10 years ago, started writing a musical about McCartney’s vagabond life.
“I’ve got stories and ideas and wonderful things firsthand,” Hendrix said. “I feel we can go on and on.”
“Highway 80 Blues, the story of Ches McCartney” was ready for the stage three years ago, but the stage wasn’t ready for it.
Hendrix has led efforts to refurbish an old gym built by the Works Progress Administration near the end of the Depression, but the project needed more than sweat equity.
A nonprofit organization is now in place for The Heart of Georgia Opry Hall, and dozens of local actors have been rehearsing scenes from the show for months.
“Glimpses of the Goat Man” is scheduled for premiere on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Old Richland Church.
The $5 tickets sold out in about 72 hours, so Hendrix is opening up Thursday night’s dress rehearsal at 7 p.m. on Richland Church Road, which is off Ga. 96, just north of Interstate 16.
“To my knowledge, there hasn’t been anything like this in our community in many, many years,” Hendrix said.
An appeal will be made for donations to help with the Opry, a project Hendrix hopes to have completed by the end of next year.
“We’re an underserved area of Georgia, as many rural counties are, and this will be a bright light for our area,” he said.
Many local folks have fond memories of the old gym, and Hendrix wants to maintain the character of the building as the group readies it for performances in the future.
“I know a lot of people have a connection to that old place, and I know heartstrings will be pulled,” he said. “We’re trying to raise funds, and we don’t mind beggin’.”
AT HOME IN A SCHOOL BUS
McCartney, who turned to preaching through his Free Thinking Christian Mission, got creative with fundraising and sold postcards of himself and the goat wagon to finance his travels.
Many folks don’t need a photograph to remember the sight of those goats and the bearded man who lived in hollowed-out school buses after his shack burned down.
Twiggs County Coroner Harold Reece did not live far from McCartney’s compound.
Reece has been cast as the coroner in the full-length production, but he is playing local juke joint owner Jabbo Handy in this week’s preview.
“His wife was arrested for killing two or three men by poisoning them out at the juke joint,” Reece said of the real-life character he’s playing in the show.
In 1998, Reece was the one who visited McCartney in the nursing home to share the news that his son, Albert Gene McCartney, had been shot to death behind the old school bus on their land. The murder has never been solved.
About five months later, the Goat Man died.
He was a preacher, but he did cuss a little. He was a little eccentric and a kind man.
Frank Hendrix
His tales live on, and even the ones verified by witnesses seem hard to believe.
He ran for president against John F. Kennedy, licked a bear, married a Spanish knife-thrower in New York and sold another wife to a farmer back in his native Iowa.
Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum will be playing a sheriff in the “Glimpses of the Goat Man” production.
“I saw him a couple of times going up the road with his goats,” Mitchum said. “I remember him very well.”
Mitchum had heard McCartney once walked to California and back. A Telegraph article mentions that he went cross-country in pursuit of actress Morgan Fairchild in the mid-’80s, but wound up hospitalized after he was mugged.
“There’s a lot of legend, or I guess more of a mystery,” Mitchum said. “I don’t know if any of that is true, but it makes you wonder.”
Hendrix admits McCartney is a unique character.
“He was a preacher, but he did cuss a little. He was a little eccentric and a kind man,” said Hendrix, who wrote the play and the lyrics.
His wife, Pamela Hendrix, set it all to nostalgic music and threw in some hits from the ‘30s.
The Buzzard Roost Pluckers will be playing instruments, as will a brass band from Bleckley County High School.
Hendrix cast former Twiggs Academy drama student Harry Sanders to play Ches, who is buried in the city cemetery across from Hendrix’s home.
While working on the Opry, Hendrix also will be looking for a goat statue to put on the grave that reads “America’s Goat Man.”
“I don’t have any idea why he came here, but when he got here, he liked it and settled.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
