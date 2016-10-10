Money’s available for great ideas on boosting Macon

The challenge is out for ideas on how Macon can retain its talented residents, boost civic engagement and expand economic opportunities.
The third and final submission window for the Knight Cities Challenge, supported by a $5 million grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, is Oct. 10- Nov. 3. Winners will be announced in spring 2017.
The national initiative invites anyone, anywhere to submit ideas for projects to receive a portion of the grant that will pay for completion of the projects.
The ideas must focus on helping Macon, or any of the other 25 Knight cities, which include Columbus and Milledgeville in Georgia. Submissions may be made by anyone living anywhere, as long as the proposed ideas benefit one of 26 places where the Knight brothers once owned newspapers.
Ideas sought will help cities attract and keep graduates, combat isolation and segregation by spurring connections and opening up pathways to economic opportunity and civic engagement, according to a release. The foundation is particularly interested in ideas that transform public spaces to knit together communities.
An idea from Macon that won $151,900 in funding in the second round of the challenge was brought to life last month with NewTown Macon’s “pop up minimum grid.”
A 1.5-mile network of bike and pedestrian lanes became a reality in downtown Macon overnight and remained through a weekend, giving residents a taste of what permanent lanes could look like.
To submit your idea for a chance to be funded, apply at knightcities.org.
