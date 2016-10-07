Possible dangerous weather from hurricane delays river cleanup

As the potential for dangerous weather conditions are expected in Bibb County early Saturday morning, the scheduled Ocmulgee River cleanup has been postponed.
Organizers from the Macon Water Authority have postponed the 12th annual Ocmulgee Alive! and rescheduled it for the rain date, Oct. 15, according to a release from MWA.
The times and locations of the river cleanup will remain the same for next Saturday. It will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m., but volunteers who do not have a preassigned place to clean should meet at Amerson River Park at 8:15 a.m.
Organizers have been tracking the path of Hurricane Matthew to see its potential impact on Bibb County. Hurricane Matthew reached the Florida coast early Friday morning, and it is expected to reach the Georgia coast by early Saturday morning.
While the direct path of the Hurricane is not expected to reach Macon, meteorologists have said potentially dangerous weather, particularly severe winds and rain, are expected well outside of the cone of the hurricane’s path.
“Our number one priority is that our volunteers are safe, and with severe winds expected there is the potential for dangerous conditions during the cleanup,” said Mark Wyzalek, MWA’s director of laboratory, environmental compliance, who organizes the river cleanup.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
What: Rescheduled 12th annual Ocmulgee Alive!, Macon’s annual river cleanup
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Oct. 15.
Where: Volunteers who do not have a preassigned location to clean should meet at Amerson River Park at 8:15 a.m.
More information: Mark Wyzalek, MWA director of laboratory, environmental compliance. Call 478-464-5678 or email Ocmulgee_alive@maconwater.org
Comments