October 7, 2016 10:49 AM

Dublin bakery offers free cupcakes to evacuees with kids

By Jennifer Burk

jburk@macon.com

A Dublin bakery is offering free cupcakes to kids and their parents traveling through the area as they evacuate their homes for Hurricane Matthew.

The owners of Cake Memories and Sweet Moments in Time, Brandi Shay and Kim Rowland, wanted to do something to make it easier on families that had to leave their homes, Shay said.

Between them, Shay and Rowland have eight kids, ranging from age 2 to 25.

The bakery is located at 1906 U.S. 441 South, Dublin, GA 31021. (It’s across from the Farmers Furniture warehouse near Industrial Boulevard.) The phone number is 478-279-3300.

Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk

