Scam related to jury duty targets Middle Georgia residents

The U.S. District Court Clerk’s Office is warning Middle Georgia residents of a scam related to jury duty, according to a news release.
The scammers called residents, told them that a warrant or citation had been issued against them for failing to report for jury duty, and they could avoid further trouble if they paid up, the release said.
Residents were directed to make a payment with cash or a prepaid debit/credit card within a short time. Payments were mailed to an address that was not a U.S. Courthouse.
Residents do face legitimate fines for failing to appear for jury service. But they would first be given an opportunity to explain the failure to appear in open court before being assessed a fine.
The court would not assess a penalty by phone nor would it direct payment by cash or prepaid card, the release said.
Most contact between a federal court clerk and a prospective juror will be through U.S. mail, and any phone contact by court staff will not include requests for sensitive information such as Social Security numbers or credit card information.
Residents are warned not to make a payment but to call local law enforcement if they are contacted by someone requesting payments related to jury service.
Residents may also verify any suspicious communications related to jury service by contacting the U.S. District Court Clerk's Office in Macon at 478-752-3497.
The U.S. District Court's website is www.gamd.uscourts.gov.
