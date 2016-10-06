Emergency workers are evacuating patients from south Georgia

Middle Georgia emergency workers and vehicles have been sent to south Georgia to help evacuate patients due to the threat from Hurricane Matthew.
Central EMS personnel and vehicles were activated by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency on Thursday afternoon to assist in the evacuation of more than 80 patients from medical facilities in south Georgia, according to a news release.
“Central EMS is in constant contact with Georgia EMA to assist in the smooth, safe evacuation of these patients,” Senior Vice President Bobby Peardon, said in the release. “Central EMS also has established a command center and command structure in Brunswick and Savannah.”
The company has sent to the area about 40 employees, 15 ambulances, two stretcher vans, three quick response vehicles and a mobile intensive care vehicle.
“The high-acuity patients being evacuated from five medical facilities will be transported to accepting facilities throughout the state of Georgia that can meet the level of care needed,” the release said.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments