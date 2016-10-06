Local

October 6, 2016 4:44 PM

Traffic lanes adjusted at I-16, I-75 as evacuees travel through Macon

By Laura Corley

Traffic lanes are temporarily changed on Interstate 16 westbound at the Interstate 75 interchange due to evacuation traffic.

Westbound traffic on I-16 at Spring Street will have two lanes all the way through the I-75 north interchange, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Only the far left lane of I-16 west will be used for traffic merging onto I-75 southbound at the interchange.

The lane adjustments made Thursday afternoon will be in place until further notice.

