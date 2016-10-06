Evacuee at Macon shelter learned from hurricane Katrina

Trishena Humphrey and her husband had been through it before.
Late Wednesday night, the couple packed bags full of clothes, threw them in the car, and left their apartment in St. Marys for an unknown destination.
“We’ve been through hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, so we were pretty nervous about staying,” Humphrey said, adding that the 2005 storm destroyed her home.
The hurricane decimated Louisiana and was one of the deadliest, most costly storms in American history.
Now, 11 years later, category 4 hurricane Matthew continues to build menacing strength in the warm Atlantic waters off the eastern coast, forcing the Humphreys to evacuate from their home in Camden County where they’d built a new life for themselves.
“We really didn’t know where we were going to go,” said Humphrey, who works for Southwest Airlines in Jacksonville, Florida. “We were just kind of on the road most of the night.”
After learning Interstate 10 west toward Tallahassee was slammed with traffic, they traveled on Interstate 16 west.
While stopped at a diner about midnight, Humphrey searched for open hotel rooms and shelter. Nothing was available.
It wasn’t until about 6 a.m. when Humphrey learned that there were two American Red Cross shelters in Macon.
After a bit of confusion about where to go, the couple ended up at Hephzibah Children’s Home off Zebulon Road on Thursday morning.
“Actually, this is a really nice place,” Humphrey said of the mostly empty gym filled with cots.
During hurricane Katrina, she stayed in a shelter with about 800 others in Shreveport, Louisiana and “things got kind of bad in there. I didn’t feel safe.”
Katrina “was a great learning experience,” Humphrey said. “We know not to wait until the last minute to leave.”
Hour after arriving, the couple was told that the children’s home was now a shelter designated only for special needs and disabled people. They were told to go to North Macon Park.
About 25 evacuees were having lunch about noon Thursday at the North Macon Park.
Tanika Brown, 34, said she spent last night in Milledgeville but Thursday morning met up with about 30 folks from her church at the shelter in the park.
Brown traveled from her home on a military base in Beaufort, South Carolina, from which her husband was deployed. Twice Wednesday, someone came by to knocked on her door to tell her she needed to leave the base.
“We did leave family members behind that decided not to come, so we’re kind of worried about them but, you know, we’re praying for them,” Brown said. “They say they’ll just ride it out. ... Somehow (hurricanes) always pass over beautiful Beaufort. We haven’t gotten hit in a long time.”
Brown said she and her church group intend to stay in Macon while they wait for the storm to pass.
“We’re just excited to go out and start sight-seeing,” Brown said. “Why not take advantage of an area we’ve never been in?”
The Tubman African American Museum and Underground Atlanta are among the places they plan to visit, Brown said.
Shelters in Macon are open at Hephzibah Children's Home, 6601 Zebulon Road, and North Macon Park Community Center, 815 N. Macon Park Drive. Shelter is also available in Fort Valley at Peach County Fire Station No. 6, 1770 U.S. 341.
Should the shelters fill up, another is expected to open in east Macon, Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore said.
