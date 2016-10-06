Bibb sheriff hosts safety walk near Southwest High School

Neighbors concerned about crime and safety around Southwest High School can talk to Bibb County sheriff’s deputies Thursday night.
Sheriff David Davis will host a safety walk beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the school at 1775 Williamson Road and fanning out around Canterbury Road and Berkshire Drive.
In the outreach to the local community, Davis will be strolling the streets with deputies who talk with residents and listen to their concerns.
The sheriff’s office has been visiting other communities over the past year.
