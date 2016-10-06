Tired of litter? Join record throng cleaning up along Ocmulgee River

More people than ever before are expected to converge on the river Saturday for the 12th Annual Ocmulgee Alive! cleanup hosted by the Macon Water Authority.
After 8:15 a.m. Saturday, volunteers from local businesses, civic groups and schools will begin picking up trash along the banks of the river.
By last week, more than 400 volunteers had registered for the event, which is affiliated with Georgia’s Rivers Alive Campaign of the Georgia EPD Outreach Program.
“Trash and litter on streets and in neighborhoods pollute our local waterways, in addition to clogging stormwater pipes,” Mark Wyzalek, MWA Director of Laboratory and Environmental Compliance, stated in a news release.
Wyzalek said the cleanup will protect water quality and help keep the stormwater system draining properly.
NewTown Macon and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful have joined the authority in helping organize volunteers from the Ocmulgee National Monument, Riverside Cemetery, Macon-Bibb Cooperative Extension, Altamaha Riverkeepers, Tattnall Square Academy and Mount de Sales.
A record number of corporate sponsors also has signed up for this year’s effort which will include representatives of YKK USA, Graphic Packaging, Coca-Cola, KaMin and Kumho Tires.
Anyone wishing to volunteer, who does not already have an assignment, should report at 8:15 a.m. Saturday at Amerson River Park at 2551 North Pierce Drive.
Dress in long sleeves, high-topped boots with non-slick soles and long pants.
Bring sunscreen, insect repellent, a tool for trash pickup, work gloves and water.
Not only is the Ocmulgee Alive! one of Georgia’s largest river cleanups, it was selected as the Best Public Service Education Program in the state by the Georgia Association of Water Professionals in 2013.
For more information, or to register, log onto www.maconwater.org or Ocmulgee_Alive@maconwater.org.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
