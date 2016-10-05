Terminal Station celebrates Centennial

Macon Transit Authority CEO Rick Jones calls it a party for "the pretty sister.''

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: 'I'm high, but I ain't drunk'

Our audio recap of Macon-area police report strangeness. This episode features an item about a driver, allegedly high on marijuana and passed out at the wheel of a Dodge Charger, who denies being high. The episode also includes bits about, among other things, some grown women running from their brick-wielding sister, and an item about a shoplifter with Piggly Wiggly deli chicken in his pants.

Local

Car smashes fence at crowded car wash

A woman from Thomaston, Georgia, plowed her car through a fence at the bustling Fountain Car Wash on Hardeman Avenue at Interstate 75 on Tuesday, police said. Officials said the driver had pulled into the path of another vehicle as drove past the car wash. After the impact, she wheeled into the car wash lot and smashed into a fence behind a bank of self-serve vacuum cleaners. No one was seriously hurt, police said. It wasn't clear why the woman kept rolling after the initial impact and struck the fence.

Crime

Man shot, driven to Wal-Mart

Lt. Randy Gonzalez gives early details about a shooting Oct. 3, 2016 at Chamber Cove apartments. Antonio Davis, 34, was driven to Wal-Mart before taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Editor's Choice Videos