Macon man killed when Kia hits tow truck in turning lane

A Macon man died Wednesday morning when his car collided with a tow truck on Pio Nono Avenue near Hartley Street.
Estee Troy Williams, 24, of C Street in Murphey Homes or “Alphabet City,” died at Medical Center, Navicent Health, shortly before 9:45 a.m., Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Just before 9 a.m., Williams was driving a 2002 Kia north on Pio Nono when he veered into the center turn lane and struck an International 4000 tow truck head-on, Cpl. Linda Howard of the Bibb County sheriff’s public affairs office said.
The truck was headed south in the 4300 block of Pio Nono, getting ready to turn into the Flash Foods when Williams moved into the lane, Jones said.
“He died of multiple blunt force trauma,” Jones said.
Bibb County sheriff’s investigators are trying to determine why the Kia driver entered the occupied turn lane.
Anyone with information about the accident is urged to call Bibb County sheriff’s investigators at 478-751-7500.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
