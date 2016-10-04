Driver crashes and then she plows into fence and vacuum cleaners at busy car wash

A woman from Thomaston who authorities said appeared to be lost while on her way to a Macon hospital Tuesday morning, pulled into the path of an oncoming car on Hardeman Avenue in front of Fountain Car Wash.
After the impact, the woman, who was driving a Chevy Malibu, wheeled through the car wash detailing area and plowed downhill into a fence after knocking over a self-serve vacuum cleaner stand.
The Georgia State Patrol said no one was seriously hurt in the wreck, but said workers cleaning cars at the busy car wash near the Interstate 75 interchange were lucky to avoid being hit when the woman rolled through about 10:30 a.m.
A state trooper said the woman would likely be cited for pulling in front of another vehicle on Hardeman Avenue, the crash that triggered the incident.
