Car smashes fence at crowded car wash

A woman from Thomaston, Georgia, plowed her car through a fence at the bustling Fountain Car Wash on Hardeman Avenue at Interstate 75 on Tuesday, police said. Officials said the driver had pulled into the path of another vehicle as drove past the car wash. After the impact, she wheeled into the car wash lot and smashed into a fence behind a bank of self-serve vacuum cleaners. No one was seriously hurt, police said. It wasn't clear why the woman kept rolling after the initial impact and struck the fence.
Man shot, driven to Wal-Mart

Lt. Randy Gonzalez gives early details about a shooting Oct. 3, 2016 at Chamber Cove apartments. Antonio Davis, 34, was driven to Wal-Mart before taken to the hospital by ambulance.

'You chose poorly,' judge tells gang member convicted of murder

Jurors found Deonte "Flame" Kitchens guilty of murder Sept. 30, 2016, after a week-long trial in Bibb County Superior Court. Kitchens fatally shot Al Culver Oct. 29, 2011, on Little Short Street in east Macon's Fort Hill neighborhood. Before sentencing Kitchens to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Judge Howard Simms told Kitchens he could have chosen a better life, one without gang membership. Evidence at trial showed Kitchens was a member of the Get Dat Money gang. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

