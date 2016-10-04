Car smashes fence at crowded car wash

A woman from Thomaston, Georgia, plowed her car through a fence at the bustling Fountain Car Wash on Hardeman Avenue at Interstate 75 on Tuesday, police said. Officials said the driver had pulled into the path of another vehicle as drove past the car wash. After the impact, she wheeled into the car wash lot and smashed into a fence behind a bank of self-serve vacuum cleaners. No one was seriously hurt, police said. It wasn't clear why the woman kept rolling after the initial impact and struck the fence.