Eight people charged in beating of Ballard-Hudson seventh-grader

Eight people are charged in the beating of a 14-year-old boy, who was briefly hospitalized after the Sept. 30 brawl near Ballard-Hudson Middle School.
Clinton Heard III, 20, and seven juveniles, ages 12-16 years old, were arrested Friday and charged with simple battery and participating in criminal street gang activity, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said Monday afternoon.
Four of the unnamed juveniles were taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center and the other three were allowed to stay with their parents. All seven will appear in juvenile court, Gonzalez said.
Heard was denied bond at a recent appearance and remains in the Bibb County jail.
A bystander captured on video what appeared to be about a dozen kids attacking the seventh-grader. The brawl occurred about 2 p.m. between Adams Avenue and Carroll Street, just off Anthony Road.
At the hospital, the boy told his mother he’d been beat up for not joining a gang, according to a deputy sheriff’s report.
Gonzalez said those arrested were affiliated with the Gangster Disciples street gang.
The incident is still being investigated.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-888-68-CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
