An ode to agony: After wrenching loss, can anything comfort heartsick Georgia fans?

What, you kidding?
There are no feel-good pills.
Maybe you thought there was some root-doctored elixir to take away the hurt, to make the ache subside.
Maybe we all did — we being the ones rooting for the red team when lightning struck and the world flashed mush-orange.
Herein you will find no Goody’s to fix mind-blowing dejection — dejection spawned by spoiled elation in the form of a claw hammer to the gut.
Tennessee beat Georgia in a college football game that, for the home folks in the minutes after 7 p.m. on Saturday, soared to the heavens before it death-spiraled into despair.
The roar that Sanford Stadium unloosed when the Bulldogs screamed past the Vols with 10 seconds left could be heard for at least a mile.
The roar swept south down East Campus Road, down past the Georgia Museum of Natural History, where folks without tickets had huddled around tailgate-party television sets, reveling — and then reeling — upon viewing the supernatural.
Tennessee — somehow — had triumphed.
For the Vols, the seconds left had proven enough — enough time to forge sure-to-be legends of wow and of woe.
Now, for us Georgians and our Dogs, those seconds linger. They throb and burn in a chorus of glory lost, of might-have-been blues. The hangover will hang down the ages. It will haunt in ways not unlike that tipped-ball fiasco in the waning moments at Auburn two years, 10 months and 17 days ago.
Those affected have, no doubt, already steered clear of football highlights shows. That is about all we can do — look away.
Avoiding thesaurus listings for “misery” would also be wise: despondency, gloom, melancholy, dejection and perhaps most aptly dashed hopes.
No, the unforgettable is not easily forgotten.
We are reminded of the regionally famous newspaper column by writer Lewis Grizzard after Georgia lost to Georgia Tech in 1984. The column was all of eight words above blank space.
“Frankly,” it read, “I don’t want to talk about it.”
And yet we do.
We talk and gripe and fret and what-if and question our emotional investment in games of sport.
Those who don’t get it scoff, “Get over yourself. It’s just a little ballgame.”
But they are wrong.
This hurt is proof.
Agony — and, if we’re lucky, the more-than-occasional ecstasy — is sometimes the cost of admission to these little ballgames. It is the steep price of great theater on the grandest stage around.
