Apartment fire burns out families on Lowe Street

Macon-Bibb County firefighters responded to an apartment fire that displaced about 10 people on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016.
Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Crime

'You chose poorly,' judge tells gang member convicted of murder

Jurors found Deonte "Flame" Kitchens guilty of murder Sept. 30, 2016, after a week-long trial in Bibb County Superior Court. Kitchens fatally shot Al Culver Oct. 29, 2011, on Little Short Street in east Macon's Fort Hill neighborhood. Before sentencing Kitchens to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Judge Howard Simms told Kitchens he could have chosen a better life, one without gang membership. Evidence at trial showed Kitchens was a member of the Get Dat Money gang. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

Crime

'Get out. And don't come back,' judge tells spectator at murder trial

Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Simms kicked a woman out of a murder trial Thursday. "This ain't your living room. This is a courtroom," he said. The unidentified woman Simms booted out appeared to be there in support of Deonte "Flame" Kitchens, 26, who was on trial in the 2011 fatal shooting of 31-year-old Al Culver on a back street in east Macon.

Local

'He did not point his gun at the deputy,' wife says

Dawn Shaw said she was standing next to her husband when he was shot by a Peach County deputy after answering the front door of their home at 3 a.m. May 31. Her husband, Lonnie Shaw, who was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault on a police officer, is free on a $20,000 property bond pending trial. Dawn Shaw disputes what authorities have said about the incident.

Editor's Choice Videos