October 3, 2016 11:18 AM

“Everything we own was in that apartment,” fire victim says

By Liz Fabian



At least three families were forced from their burning apartments at 2445 Lowe St. Monday morning.

At about 10 a.m., Bibb County sheriff’s deputies noticed smoke as 911 was getting a call about the fire, said Assistant Chief Shane Edwards of the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department.

Smoke was pouring out of the eaves as crews arrived. Residents of the 10-unit brick building were safely outside.

Crystal Reid was off from work and smelled the smoke. She woke up Cecil Perkins, who was still asleep.

The couple is worried about what they lost.

“Everything we had was in there,” Perkins said.

As a student, he is most concerned his textbooks, valued at $800, could be ruined.

Fire investigators are looking for the cause.

Apartment fire burns out families on Lowe Street

Macon-Bibb County firefighters responded to an apartment fire that displaced about 10 people on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016.

Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

