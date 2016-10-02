His Facebook video went viral. Now he’s coming home to Dublin to film the real thing

Earlier this year, Y. Nelson Thomas posted on Facebook a video about his hometown of Dublin. The song evoked a sense of pride of being from “the D.U.B.” and quickly took off, garnering more than 50,000 views and 1,000 shares on his Ydrate the Motivator Facebook page.
Thomas, a motivational speaker who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, will return to Dublin in October to host D.U.B. Fest, a celebration of community and diversity. Thomas has since professionally recorded his song — “I’m from the D.U.B. (Do yoU Believe)” — and will film the official music video and documentary at the festival, Thomas said in a Facebook message to The Telegraph.
D.U.B. Fest, to be held noon-5 p.m. Oct. 22 at Bicentennial Plaza in downtown Dublin, will also feature food, music, live performances and guest speakers. Among those speaking will be Tim Chatman, Dublin’s first black police chief, Nelson said.
“The purpose of the D.U.B. Fest is not only to film a video and documentary but to also encourage a sense of community pride and cohesiveness,” according to a news release for the event. “It’s not too often that everyone in town gets invited to the same party. D.U.B. Fest provides a rare occasion for the whole community to relax, have fun and celebrate one another.”
