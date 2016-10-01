Air show draws thousands

Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
Mackenzie Eader, 14, and her sister Mialouise, 10, of Warner Robins make a selfie with Thunderbirds pilot #4 Nick Krajicek at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
An F15 taxis past the crowd for photos at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
An F15 flies makes a low pass for the crowd at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
The Schokwave Jet Truck warms up before it's 342 mph run down the runway at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
A pilot waves at the crowd after landing at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
Mark Kirsch pulls a C-130 at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show on Saturday at Robins Air Force Base.
People watch a pilot preform acrobatic maneuvers at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
Air Force SSgt Michael Nelson directs people getting off shuttle buses to the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show gate Saturday.
Paratroopers flying the American Flag at Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
Brent Crosby looks up at paratroopers flying the American Flag at Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
The Air Force Thunderbirds sit on the runway at Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
People exit a J-STARS aircraft after walking through it at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show on Saturday. People were enjoying the air conditioning inside the aircraft.
Henry Avant of Warner Robins tours a JSTARS aircraft at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday. He was interested in seeing the inside of the plane because his son-in-law use to be crew on the plane.
Ann Weber and Becky DesCombes of Warner Robins watch paratroopers flying the American Flag at Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
People check out a B1B Bomber at Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday. People were invited to tour inside several aircraft.
The Air Force Thunderbird #5 flies over Robins Air Force Base for the crowd at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
The Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Robins Air Force Base for the crowd at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show on Saturday.
The Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Robins Air Force Base for the crowd at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
Abigail Yates, 7, reaches up from the shoulders of her grandfather, Steve Yates, as Thunderbird T-shirts are shot into the crowd at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show on Saturday.
Celi Garcia keeps cool under a white towel at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday. Garcia is from Venezuela and was visiting family in Georgia.
The Air Force Thunderbirds preform at Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
Performers entertain the crowd at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
William Edmonds enjoys his ice cream at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday. Edmonds, a AFJROTC instructor in Milledgeville brought two cadets to the air show.
The Air Force Thunderbirds preform at Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
The Air Force Thunderbirds preform at Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
The Air Force Thunderbirds preform at Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
The Air Force Thunderbirds fly over in a Delta formation for the crowd at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show on Saturday at Robins Air Force Base.
A pilot preforms acrobatic maneuvers at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
Wyatt Wallace of Macon, 4, checks out KC135 pilot Capt. Brad Ragan at Thunder Over Georgia Air Show on Saturday.
Jeff Moss dress an old west airport security entains at Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
Air Force recruits that their oath before the Thunderbirds demonstration at the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show Saturday.
