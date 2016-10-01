Thunderbirds soar at Thunder over Georgia

The Thunderbirds closed the first day of Thunder Over Georgia at Robins Air Force Base on Oct. 1, 2016. Video by Liz Fabian.
'You chose poorly,' judge tells gang member convicted of murder

Jurors found Deonte "Flame" Kitchens guilty of murder Sept. 30, 2016, after a week-long trial in Bibb County Superior Court. Kitchens fatally shot Al Culver Oct. 29, 2011, on Little Short Street in east Macon's Fort Hill neighborhood. Before sentencing Kitchens to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Judge Howard Simms told Kitchens he could have chosen a better life, one without gang membership. Evidence at trial showed Kitchens was a member of the Get Dat Money gang. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

'Get out. And don't come back,' judge tells spectator at murder trial

Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Simms kicked a woman out of a murder trial Thursday. "This ain't your living room. This is a courtroom," he said. The unidentified woman Simms booted out appeared to be there in support of Deonte "Flame" Kitchens, 26, who was on trial in the 2011 fatal shooting of 31-year-old Al Culver on a back street in east Macon.

Why Thunderbirds visit classrooms

Thunderbird pilot Air Force Major Scott Petz takes questions from students in the Museum of Aviation’s Starbase Robins Thursday before this weekend's "Thunder over Georgia" air show. Starbase Robins is a Department of Defense STEM Education Program at the Museum of Aviation, which is sponsored locally by the Air Force Reserve Command. The Thunderbirds Squadron tours the United States and much of the world, performing aerobatic formation and solo flying in specially marked aircraft.

Deputy describes Get Dat Money gang during murder trial

Bibb County Sheriff's Office gang investigator Ron Byrd testified about the Get Dat Money gang Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in the trial for Deonte Kitchens. Kitchens is charged with murder in the Oct. 29, 2011, fatal shooting of Al Culver on Little Short Street in east Macon's Fort Hill neighborhood. Kitchens allegedly is a member of the Get Dat Money gang, also known as GDM. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

