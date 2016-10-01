Thunderbirds soar at Thunder over Georgia

Jurors found Deonte "Flame" Kitchens guilty of murder Sept. 30, 2016, after a week-long trial in Bibb County Superior Court. Kitchens fatally shot Al Culver Oct. 29, 2011, on Little Short Street in east Macon's Fort Hill neighborhood. Before sentencing Kitchens to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Judge Howard Simms told Kitchens he could have chosen a better life, one without gang membership. Evidence at trial showed Kitchens was a member of the Get Dat Money gang. Video by Amy Leigh Womack