Not everyone hangs up their jacket at a new national museum

An evening dress jacket worn by a Marine and 1978 graduate of Northeast High School is on display in Washington, D.C., right beside Gen. Colin Powell’s military outfit.
A year or two before the Smithsonian Institution’s national African American museum opened Sept. 24, 55-year-old Jesse Wrice wanted to contribute to it in any way he could to help tell untold stories.
So, when the National Museum of African American History and Culture called for donations, the retired lieutenant colonel got several of his old outfits from his closet and sent them to the Smithsonian for its military exhibit.
“It was just something God put in my heart,” said Wrice, who started out in ROTC at the Bibb County high school. “I didn’t want it to sit in my closet and gather dust and nobody could enjoy it like I could enjoy it.”
The museum notified Wrice it had chosen to display his black, button-up Marine Corps evening dress jacket that he’d worn off and on for about a decade.
“It’s quite ornate. The rank is on the shoulders,” said Wrice, who was a Marine for 21 years. “I am just humbled beyond measure.”
A man who values modesty, Wrice didn’t advertise it when the museum invited him and other donors to a preview reception on the weekend before it opened. He quietly took off a day from working as an emergency services helicopter pilot and traveled to the capitol with his wife for the day.
Upon seeing his jacket was on display beside a four-star general’s uniform, “it made me want to stand at attention,” Wrice said with a chuckle. “I was awed. I didn’t have real words to say. I was like, ‘Wow.’ ... It was a once in a lifetime thing. I had never had anything at any museums anywhere.”
After returning home to Peachtree City, Wrice, didn’t brag about it, thinking “if people find out, they’ll just find out on their own.”
However, he did share the news with 85-year-old Gordon Williams, his old ROTC teacher from high school and longtime friend.
“It’s absolutely fantastic and deserving,” Williams said. Wrice is “an outstanding leader with outstanding parents. He’s an outstanding individual.”
Williams recalled Wrice was president of student council and one of the first-ever Golden Eagle Award winners in high school. On occasions, Wrice has returned to the school, landing his helicopter on campus for students to check it out.
“We had a great deal of students that wanted to excel and did, and (Wrice) was one of them,” Williams said. “I think that desire (to excel) was ingrained by his parents and the successful cadets he was associating himself with at school.”
“It was a great school,” Wrice said. “There were a lot of great people there and they helped mentor me.”
Williams called to tell Scherryl Morgan, who also took ROTC classes at Northeast High School and graduated 11 years after Wrice.
“We were just so excited to hear he has his uniform on display ... and to find out that it’s right beside the uniforms of Gen. Colin Powell,” Morgan said. “That’s just an awesome honor for a young man from Northeast High School in east Macon, Georgia, when there’s so much negative about east Macon.”
Morgan said she looked up to Wrice as an ROTC student. Though she didn’t go in the military, “I learned so much from that program and ... it has brought me a lot of success in other places.”
“His uncle was in the military ... and he was a cook, because that’s all (black men in the military) were allowed to do back in those days,” Morgan said of Wrice. “His superior officer was so impressed with (Wrice’s uncle) he went to him and said, ‘What would you like to do?’ and ‘We’ll make it happen.’ And (Wrice’s uncle) said, ‘I would like to become an officer, sir.’ And the (superior officer) looked at him and said, ‘Sir, as long as I’m in charge, you will never be able to become an officer in the Navy.’ ”
Wrice’s uncle watched him graduate from the Naval Academy and become an officer, something he wasn’t ever able to do, Morgan said.
“It was one of those kind of moments,” Morgan said, adding that Wrice’s donation “is more than just a jacket.”
Wrice said he hopes the jacket will be “an inspiration to somebody else that they can do something greater.”
“It’s just a blessing to be able to have something that a young man or a young woman can go by and see it (and think), ‘Wow! That’s pretty neat. Maybe I can do that one day.’” Wrice said. “That’s what I’m all about.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments