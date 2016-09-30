Local

September 30, 2016 6:09 PM

Macon-Bibb fireman hailed a hero, woman rescued from burning apartment

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

Thomas Wayne Foster watched as a Macon-Bibb County firefighter climbed a ladder to the third floor of some burning apartments on Friday afternoon, breaking a window with his fist to pull a woman from the flames and smoke.

Evacuated residents watched helplessly as the woman waved for help.

Fast, swift response to fire leaves fire captain pleased

Macon-Bibb Fire Department Capt. Will Daniels recounts department's quick response to apartment fire.

Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

This heroic fireman ... made sure those folks got to safety,” 56-year-old Foster said as firefighters worked to ventilate one of the buildings at Kenilworth Manor apartments on Crystal Lake Circle. “He did a hell of a job. An outstanding job.”

Sgt. Ken Davis, the heroic firefighter, was being treated in an ambulance after the 3:45 p.m. fire was squelched.

Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and minor cuts.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear Friday, but Riggins said he suspected it began near a couch in the woman’s apartments.

“I have not seen fireman really in action like this,” said Foster, who’d recently moved into the apartments off Chambers Road. “They need to get paid ... three times more than they make.”

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Patty Wagstaff preview at Thunder over Georgia

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos