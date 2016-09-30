Macon-Bibb fireman hailed a hero, woman rescued from burning apartment

Thomas Wayne Foster watched as a Macon-Bibb County firefighter climbed a ladder to the third floor of some burning apartments on Friday afternoon, breaking a window with his fist to pull a woman from the flames and smoke.
Evacuated residents watched helplessly as the woman waved for help.
This heroic fireman ... made sure those folks got to safety,” 56-year-old Foster said as firefighters worked to ventilate one of the buildings at Kenilworth Manor apartments on Crystal Lake Circle. “He did a hell of a job. An outstanding job.”
Sgt. Ken Davis, the heroic firefighter, was being treated in an ambulance after the 3:45 p.m. fire was squelched.
Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and minor cuts.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear Friday, but Riggins said he suspected it began near a couch in the woman’s apartments.
“I have not seen fireman really in action like this,” said Foster, who’d recently moved into the apartments off Chambers Road. “They need to get paid ... three times more than they make.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
