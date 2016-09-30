Eatonton girl says goodbye to cancer

An Eatonton, Georgia, girl who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year now has no evidence of the disease.
Cadence Fox, 10, found out about the tumors in May 2015, according to her GoFundMe page. She underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and six weeks of radiation, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, her mom Tara Fox posted on Facebook that her daughter’s latest scans were clear with no evidence of cancer.
“Thanks for all the prayers!!” she wrote.
Cadence will continue to be scanned every three months, Fox 5 reported.
