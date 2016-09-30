Nu-Way Weiners celebrate 100 years

Clare Pollock enjoys her Nu-Way at the 100th year Nu-Way Weiners and Terminal Station celebration.
Woody Marshall
wmarshall@macon.com
Chris Stripling of Olympia, Washington, gets ready to eat his Nu-Way at the Thursday at the 100th year Nu-Way Weiners and Terminal Station celebration.
Woody Marshall
wmarshall@macon.com
People stand in line for Nu-Ways at the 100th year Nu-Way Weiners and Terminal Station celebration.
Woody Marshall
wmarshall@macon.com
Tammy Andrews of Byron feeds her Yorkshire Terrier, Penny, a bit of chicken at the Thursday at the 100th year Nu-Way Weiners and Terminal Station celebration.
Woody Marshall
wmarshall@macon.com
Damon Jarvis, 6, makes bear claws at Mercer mascot, Toby, at the Thursday at the 100th year Nu-Way Weiners and Terminal Station celebration.
Woody Marshall
wmarshall@macon.com
The Grapevine performs for a big crowd at the100th year Nu-Way Weiners and Terminal Station celebration.
Woody Marshall
wmarshall@macon.com
Nu-Way co-owners Jim Cacavias and Spyros Dermatas thank the crowd for coming the 100th year Nu-Way Weiners and Terminal Station celebration.
Woody Marshall
wmarshall@macon.com
Nu-Way co-owners Spyros Dermatas and Jim Cacavias thank the crowd for coming the 100th year Nu-Way Weiners and Terminal Station celebration.
Woody Marshall
wmarshall@macon.com
Chris Stripling of Olympia, Washington, chows down on a Nu-Way Weiner at the celebration Thursday. He moved from Macon and hasn’t had a Nu-Way in six years.
Woody Marshall
wmarshall@macon.com
The Grapevine performs Thursday at the centennial celebration for Nu-Way Weiners and Terminal Station.
Woody Marshall
wmarshall@macon.com
The Nu-Way Weiners birthday cake.
Woody Marshall
wmarshall@macon.com
Madeline Thomas, 3, plays Thursday in the Cherry Street fountain Thursday at the 100th year Nu-Way Weiners and Terminal Station celebration.
Woody Marshall
wmarshall@macon.com