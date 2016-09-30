UGA football fans could be forced to wear orange as UT comes to town

Football fans won’t be the only folks flocking to Athens this weekend.
The Georgia State Patrol is beefing up patrols around the University of Georgia football game against University of Tennessee.
The Nighthawks DUI Task Force will provide additional manpower on the streets.
Col. Mark W. McDonough, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said troopers will be looking for impaired drivers.
“If alcohol consumption will be part of your weekend plans, prepare in advance by designating someone to handle the responsibilities of driving,” McDonough stated in a news release. “Designating someone who will not be consuming alcohol... will save you the costs associated with an impaired driving charge and the consequences of a traffic crash.”
Since 2004, the Nighthawks have patrolled the Atlanta area before branching out to other cities, including Athens.
More than 1,100 people have been killed on Georgia roads this year.
Orange may be the signature color for Tennessee fans, but no one will want to put on a jumpsuit of that color, said Harris Blackwood, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
“The Georgia/Tennessee rivalry is one of the best in the SEC, and we hope Bulldog fans and our guests from Tennessee enjoy spending the weekend in the best college town in nation,” Blackwood said.
Safe rides can be secured through the Drive Sober, Georgia app on your smart phone or tablet.
For more information, check the GOHS website at www.gahighwaysafety.org.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments