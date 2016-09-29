It's very beautiful up there

2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell climbs into a Thunderbird for her flight Thursday at Robins Air Force Base.
Betty Cantrell, 2016 Miss America, poses for a picture Thursday prior to her flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Robins Air Force Base.
Tassie Cantrell gets video Thursday of her daughter Betty Cantrell’s flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Robins Air Force Base.
Tech Sgt. Stefan Zapata helps 2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell prepare for her flight Thursday with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Robins Air Force Base.
2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell climbs into a Thunderbird for her flight Thursday at Robins Air Force Base.
Miss America Betty Cantrell poses for a picture Thursday prior to her flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Robins Air Force Base.
2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell poses for a picture Thursday with Tech Sgt. Stefan Zapata prior to her flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Robins Air Force Base.
2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell poses for a picture Thursday with members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds after her flight with the group Thursday at Robins Air Force Base.
