2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell soars with Thunderbirds

Bibb County Sheriff's Office gang investigator Ron Byrd testified about the Get Dat Money gangThursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in the trial for Deonte Kitchens. Kitchens is charged with murder in the Oct. 29, 2011, fatal shooting of Al Culver on Little Short Street in east Macon's Fort Hill neighborhood. Kitchens allegedly is a member of the Get Dat Money gang, also known as GDM. Video by Amy Leigh Womack