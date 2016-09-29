2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell soars with Thunderbirds

2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell took a flight in a Thunderbirds jet Thursday just days before the weekend Thunder Over Georgia Air Show at Robins Air Force Base.
Crime

Deputy describes Get Dat Money gang during murder trial

Bibb County Sheriff's Office gang investigator Ron Byrd testified about the Get Dat Money gangThursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in the trial for Deonte Kitchens. Kitchens is charged with murder in the Oct. 29, 2011, fatal shooting of Al Culver on Little Short Street in east Macon's Fort Hill neighborhood. Kitchens allegedly is a member of the Get Dat Money gang, also known as GDM. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

Local

Boy with cancer shaves his doctor's head

Navicent Health doctors and staff shaved their heads Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in support of child cancer patients at the Children Hospital's third annual "Go Bald or Go Home" event in Macon, Georgia. Volunteers from Great Clips shaved participants heads.

