Cyclist prompts Macon-Bibb to attack overgrown weeds along popular trail

Macon-Bibb County is working to maintain a stretch of the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail after an avid cyclist pointed out that overgrown weeds and other debris were making it unusable.
Rick Cain said he’s pleased that Macon-Bibb will address problems along a 3,200-foot section of trail running through part of Central City Park and along the river’s levee. About six years ago, when the trail was extended, Cain said he noticed at some point each summer that he would have to avoid biking or running along that stretch.
Cain, a personal trainer, once biked or ran daily on the trail, and he still uses it for exercise. While using the trail recently, he noticed what he says were overgrown vines and weeds, sand spurs and glass along that section.
When Cain first reported the problem to Macon-Bibb through the SeeClick Fix app, he was mistakenly told that the section wasn’t part of the trial. Cain said his bike’s tires have sometimes gone flat while riding on that part of the trail.
“This (area) overgrows every mid to late summer, and sometimes they’ll get a crew and they’ll cut the weeds back, but it doesn’t get back to the original surface,” he said. “It makes biking down there pretty difficult.”
The county is spraying a weed killer, and after a couple of weeks will be able to mow the grass and add more gravel to make that part of the trail easier to use, Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore.
The 2010 river trail extension was paid for through a series of grants, including $125,000 from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, $30,000 from the E.J. Grassman Trust in New Jersey and $50,000 from the James H. Porter Foundation.
Macon-Bibb employees try to cut some areas like the trail more frequently, but sometimes during the summer they can’t get to them as often as they would like, Floore said.
The weed killer had to be approved by the Army Corps of Engineers because of its proximity to the levee.
“(The weed management program) will mean trying to cut it twice a year instead of six to eight times a year,” Floore said.
The Ocmulgee Heritage Trail and Amerson River Park are part of 13-mile system that draws about 200,000 people yearly. Macon-Bibb officials and local agencies announced in May plans to extend the trail connecting Riverside Cemetery with Amerson River Park.
The first section of the trail — from the Otis Redding Bridge to Spring Street — was built in 2001 with funding help from the Peyton Anderson Foundation. The trail remains a public-private partnership of agencies and government, including the state Department of Natural Resources and Macon-Bibb County, which manages the trail as a public park.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
