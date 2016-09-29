Camels on campus? Mercer’s four-legged, midterm stress-relievers are Hump Day hit

No, Mercer University is not getting a new animal mascot to replace its ferocious bear.
But there were some four-legged creatures hoofing around on the school’s Macon campus the other day.
Students were going for camel rides as part of Wednesday’s, well, Hump Day activities.
The rides were offered on a lawn near the Tarver Library as a chance to blow off stress as midterm exams approached.
There were two camels. The line to climb aboard them was maybe 20 minutes long.
The animals were brought in on a trailer by an area petting zoo.
As a grinning student sat astride one of the camels, the student said, “This is my dream right here on this camel. … I love college simply because I can ride a camel.”
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
