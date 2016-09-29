Chevy careens down highway embankment

Bibb County sheriff's deputies believe a couple's quarrel led to an empty Chevrolet Impala crashing down an embankment onto Interstate 75 Thursday morning, Sept. 29, 2016. Video by Li
lfabian@macon.com

Local

Boy with cancer shaves his doctor's head

Navicent Health doctors and staff shaved their heads Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in support of child cancer patients at the Children Hospital's third annual "Go Bald or Go Home" event in Macon, Georgia. Volunteers from Great Clips shaved participants heads.

Editor's Choice Videos