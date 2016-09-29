Local

September 29, 2016 3:32 PM

Macon-Bibb commissioner returns home after health scare

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Virgil Watkins has returned home after suffering a health scare.

County Commission Clerk Janice Ross informed commissioners Tuesday that Watkins was released from the hospital after sustaining an aneurism earlier this month. Watkins, elected to a fourth term in office in May, represents a section of west Macon that includes a portion of downtown.

“He’s at home recuperating and keeping up with agenda items and will be back as soon as physically able,” Ross said.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Family Dollar robbed on Macon's Pio Nono

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos