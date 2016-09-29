Macon-Bibb commissioner returns home after health scare

Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Virgil Watkins has returned home after suffering a health scare.
County Commission Clerk Janice Ross informed commissioners Tuesday that Watkins was released from the hospital after sustaining an aneurism earlier this month. Watkins, elected to a fourth term in office in May, represents a section of west Macon that includes a portion of downtown.
“He’s at home recuperating and keeping up with agenda items and will be back as soon as physically able,” Ross said.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
