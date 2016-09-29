Couple’s clash takes wrong turn down highway embankment

A quarreling couple had Bibb County sheriff’s deputies scrambling Thursday morning when an empty Chevrolet Impala crashed down an embankment onto Interstate 75.
At about 11 a.m., Macon-Bibb firefighters found the abandoned burgundy sedan, still running, but resting on the guardrail that protects southbound lanes where traffic buzzed by at over 60 miles per hour.
“Somebody might have been killed,” one of the deputies said, as he realized what would have happened if the rail hadn’t stopped the car.
Rising up the hill along the highway, tire tracks led from the broken chain link fence along Riverside Drive at Wimbush Road.
The car crashed through the metal mesh, tearing through foliage and smearing purple berries on the windshield and headlights.
The driver had disappeared, and investigators had a mystery.
Earlier, someone spotted him getting into a car on Riverside.
Deputies began to piece together what happened, and realized the couple’s clash led him to get out of the Impala, which kept going.
A short time later, a lookout went out for a stolen burgundy Impala reportedly taken from a woman in the 700 block of Villa Crest Avenue, which is off Houston Avenue on the south side of Macon.
When deputies investigated further, they learned the fleeing driver had convinced a family member to falsely report the car was stolen.
He was still on the run Thursday afternoon.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
