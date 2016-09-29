Top 5 examples of mid-century modern architecture in Macon

Macon, Georgia, has some great architecture. Today, we’ll be featuring five examples of mid-century modern architecture that was popular in the years spanning 1933 to 1965. Buildings in this style can be identified by their open floor plans, clean simple lines and ample windows.
5. Bankers Health and Life Insurance Co.
Commissioned by Parks Lee Hay for his rapidly growing company, Bankers Health and Life Insurance Co., this historic downtown structure rivaled none at its time. Built in 1940, it was Macon’s first skyscraper, welcoming many to the economic growth of the city. Designed by William Elliott Dunwody IV, it had many modern conveniences of the era — air conditioning, elevators and bathrooms on every level.
4. Ingleside Avenue and Vista Circle
This early mid-century home pays homage to the Art Moderne movement that came through Macon during the 1930s into the 1950s. The futuristic structure boasts a swimming pool and greenhouse, all part of its 1939 design. Little more is known about the home.
3. South Jackson Spring Road
Bringing the outdoors inside, this three-story home is nestled on a wooded hillside in Shirley Hills. Built in 1962, it has views of the stream that runs behind it and forests that provide an abundance of shade. Crafted by mid-century modern Macon architect Jackson Riley Holliday, this was once the home of Phil Walden, who served as president of Capricorn Records.
2. Holliday Dental Associates
Constructed in 1963, this downtown commercial space located at 360 Spring Street exudes architectural design of the mid-20th century. With its flat lines, large windows and ability to bring the outdoors inside, the structure is a perfect example for office buildings built during this era. Originally designed by Jackson Riley Holliday as the dental offices for Peter Osborne Holliday Jr., it remains as a family practice serving its original purpose.
1. Ingleside Avenue
Another architectural design by Jackson Riley Holliday, this 1962 home capitalizes on its ability to represent the mid-century modern movement throughout Macon. The home is deep-set in the woods off Ingleside Avenue. It has large front-facing windows and was built over a stream. Although the residence is multi-story in design, it has the ability to capture the long low-lying ranch style that was popular in this period. Today, the residents have kept the ambiance of the home and furnished it according to style.
Jessica Duncan Thompson, William Aultman and Jonathan H. Poston contributed to this report.
Comments